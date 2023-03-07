Morgan State University will be hosting a job fair this Thursday, March 9 for new campus officers.
The fair will be held at the Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall and the first session is scheduled for 10 a.m.
There is a second session scheduled for 5 p.m.
For those interested, click here for more information.
The post Morgan State University Hiring For Campus Officers appeared first on 92 Q.
