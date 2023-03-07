HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-7-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Silks Sports Bar

Business Description: “Silks…The perfect blend of food, sports, drinks and fun.”

Business Contact: admin@silkssb.com

Premier Pretty Skin

Business Description: “Premier Pretty skin, where we slay the corrective way!”

Business Website: https://www.premierpretty.com/

I Virgo Optical

Business Description: “Clear Vision, Clear Future- Eye care at it’s best. Visit us at I Virgo Optical.”

Business Website: https://www.ivirgooptics.com/

 

 

