Seaweed Blob Twice The Size Of The U.S. Heading To Florida; 7 VA. Deputies Charged In Man’s Death; & U.S. & Russia Differ On Drone Crash Details.

A 5,000-mile-wide blob of seaweed is headed for Florida, threatening tourism across the Caribbean

First up.

There’s something in the water and it’s coming to the shores of Florida.

That something is a 5,000 mile wide mass of seaweed two times the size of the United States.

The blob is made up of a variety of seaweed called sargassum that forms in the Atlantic ocean.

But this is the largest its ever been.

According to a researcher from the Florida Atlantic University said The blob is currently pushing west and will pass through the Caribbean and up into the Gulf of Mexico during the summer, with the seaweed expected to become prevalent on beaches in Florida around July.

That could leave seaweed up to six feet deep on beaches.

A big issues for tourism especially that time of year.

He also mentioned how Barbados one time had to use 1600 dump trucks a day to clean their beaches.

And it also poses a potential health risk because once it starts to rot on land it will emit gas that can smell like rotten eggs.

That gas is hydrogen sulfide and it’s toxic which could cause respiratory problems.

It’s also dangerous if ingested or used for fertilizer. because the seaweed itself contains arsenic in its flesh.

A pool is looking real inviting right now.