Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.
Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.
We are keeping Jamie Foxx in our prayers and wish for a speedy recovery.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Daughter Is Grown & Got Her OWN! Meet Corinne Foxx [Photos]
RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series ‘Tyson’
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications was originally published on majicatl.com
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some Aunties SHOOK!
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse