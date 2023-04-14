Gary’s Tea: Evelyn Braxton’s New Business (+ Jamie Foxx Updates & Ciara’s New Music) [LISTEN]

Congratulations are in order for Evelyn Braxton on the announcement of her new life coaching agency, God Can Heal The Heart, LLC.

“My agency is all about helping people heal from emotional pain and find purpose in their lives. I believe that God has the power to heal even the deepest wounds of the heart, and I’m here to support and guide you on your journey,” she says in a social media post debuting her logo.

Ms. Evelyn Braxton is the mother of Towanda, Trina, Michael, Traci, and legendary singers Tamar and Toni Braxton. America grew a closer connection to the entire family through their seven season reality television series Braxton Family Values.

The family suffered the tragic loss Traci Braxton in 2022 due to esophageal cancer.

See: Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022)

In other news celebrity news, Ciara and Chris Brown tease new music.

See video above for full clip.

