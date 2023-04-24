Did A White Pop Star Steal A Classic By Marvin Gaye?; Record Military Spending Around The World; & Kidnapped Door Dash Driver Saved By Family.

Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell First.

A musician is getting sued for alleged copying part of another artist’s song.

A story we’ve heard before.

But it gets a lot more interesting when you say the artist doing the copying is a Grammy winning pop star. And the artist and song being copied is a classic song from an R&B legend.

That is the case with Pop Star Ed Sheeran and R&B legend Marvin Gaye.

Jury selection and opening statements in a trial that mashes up Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” are set to begin on today.

Sheeran’s attorneys have said the songs’ undeniable structural symmetry points only to the foundations of popular music. “The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters,” they said in a court filing. So did he steal from one of the greatest slow songs of all times and not pay for it.

Won’t be the first time that’s happened.