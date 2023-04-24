Did A White Pop Star Steal A Classic By Marvin Gaye?; Record Military Spending Around The World; & Kidnapped Door Dash Driver Saved By Family.

THE BUZZ!
Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell
A story we’ve heard before.
Sheeran’s attorneys have said the songs’ undeniable structural symmetry points only to the foundations of popular music.
“The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters,” they said in a court filing.
So did he steal from one of the greatest slow songs of all times and not pay for it.
We’ll see.
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
DoorDash driver in Tampa is kidnapped and sexually battered by a man before she is rescued by family members, police say
According to authorities, the victim’s family, who had been tracking her phone, found her and freed her from the vehicle.
