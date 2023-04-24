The Buzz

Did A White Pop Star Steal A Classic By Marvin Gaye?; Record Military Spending Around The World; & Kidnapped Door Dash Driver Saved By Family.

Published on April 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

 

Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell

First.
A musician is getting sued for alleged copying part of another artist’s song.

A story we’ve heard before.

But it gets a lot more interesting when you say the artist doing the copying is a Grammy winning pop star. And the artist and song being copied is a classic song from an R&B legend.
That is the case with Pop Star Ed Sheeran and R&B legend Marvin Gaye.
Jury selection and opening statements in a trial that mashes up Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” are set to begin on today.

Sheeran’s attorneys have said the songs’ undeniable structural symmetry points only to the foundations of popular music.

“The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters,” they said in a court filing.

So did he steal from one of the greatest slow songs of all times and not pay for it.

Won’t be the first time that’s happened.

We’ll see.

Source: AP NEWS

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

Next.
Something else you might want to see.
That’s the amount of money that is being spent in the world on military.
For the eighth straight year global military spending has risen. But in 2022 it hit an all time high of $2.24 trillion,
While spending climbed internationally by 3.7% in real terms, military spending increased by 13% in Europe. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, stated in a report that this was the sharpest year-over-year increase in at least 30 years. Military assistance to Ukraine and worries about a heightened Russian threat “strongly influenced many other states’ spending decisions.”
According to the independent Swedish watchdog, the three countries that spent the most money on weaponry last year were the United States, China, and Russia, which together accounted for 56% of all worldwide spending.
Military spending is up. Definitely something to pay attention to.

Source: AP NEWS

DoorDash driver in Tampa is kidnapped and sexually battered by a man before she is rescued by family members, police say

Lastly.
Give thanks for family.
A scary situation for this female door dash driver who was kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually battered while making a delivery in Florida.
Luckily for the woman while all this was happening she had her ear pods in and was on the phone with her girlfriend, who realized a robbery was taking place.
Family members then called police, and officers were dispatched to the hotel.

According to authorities, the victim’s family, who had been tracking her phone, found her and freed her from the vehicle.

And there was a shootout too.
Tampa police said in a news release. the suspect “responded by firing multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim’s girlfriend before fleeing the scene.”
They were taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
And he wasn’t done.
The following morning, the suspect allegedly attacked a woman, slammed her to the ground, and grabbed her backpack, according to police.
Killins was arrested and charged with kidnapping, battery, and more.
All my drivers please be careful. Take all safety precautions necessary.
Source: CNN

RELATED TAGS

pop music

More from Magic 95.9
Close