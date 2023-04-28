Lawmakers are now pitching a new bill to prevent kids from succumbing to the pressures of social media.

ABC11 reports that Senators from both sides of the aisle recently introduced the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, which would ban children under the age of 13 from using Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

The act would also require teenagers under the age of 18 to require parental consent to use social media. A pilot program would also be created to establish an age-verification system.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This comes amidst growing concerns by parents about the harmful effects of social media on kids.

“Everyone is very concerned about children’s mental health,” said Dr. David Hill, former chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Communications and Media.

“We are seeing spikes in depression and anxiety, even in suicidality. And everybody wants something to do. We also have concerns about how much time kids are spending on social media, as opposed to doing other things,” he continued.

Dr. Hill shared some advice with ABC11 on how parents can protect their children from the perils of social media.

“Ask your child to show you what they’re doing,” he says. “I think it’s important to have a conversation as a family before you bring a device into a child’s possession. If you’re getting a phone or a tablet or computer or a gaming system, how are we going to use this? What are the rules going to be? What do we agree is an appropriate amount of time.”

New US Senate Bill Could Ban Social Media For Preteens was originally published on foxync.com