Singer and actress Janelle Monáe stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on her latest single “Float.” Janelle talked about her free a** MuthaF**** era and what being carefree means to them. The “Yoga” singer discussed the biggest misconception about them and what they want people to know. They also talked about being the first nonbinary person to grace the cover of Ebony Magazine. Get a good glass to float on the haters with! Grab a cup, throw back, and sip on that!
Janelle Monáe Talks ‘Float,’ Their #freeassmuthaf*** era, Biggest Misconception, & Nonbinary Journey was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men