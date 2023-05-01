The Buzz

She Had A What During A Concert; A Mass Shooter Suspect Still At Large ; & Yale’s 1st Black Students Gets Honored.

Published on May 1, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Woman has ‘loud and full body orgasm’ during LA Philharmonic concert

First.

Have you ever been moved by music that was so strong or intense?

For this one woman she had a full-body sensation while listening to the LA Philharmonic perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

As the song reached a climatic moment so did she. To be more specific she experienced a loud full body orgasm.
And many people in attendance came to the same conclusion

According to Molly Grant, who was seated next to the ecstatic woman, “everyone kind of turned to see what was happening,” she said to the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

She claimed, “I saw the girl after it had occurred, and I assume that she had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her.”

Grant said, “It was quite beautiful.”

Audio tape of the event was posted online and has since gone viral. In it you can hear this woman and you also hear that the orchestra did not stop playing or miss a beat.

I’m no psychic but I can see a rise in women going to Live orchestra shows in the near future.
New date night options
Source: NY Post

The dad whose wife and child were among 5 killed by a neighbor in Texas describes how the massacre unfolded

Next.

When it comes to safety and gun regulation in our nation, we need options. Another instance of gun violence that reads like a horror film.

A man approached his neighbor asked him to stop shooting his gun near their side of the house because they had a toddler sleeping in the home.
That man later returned to that neighbors house and killed 5 people.
A Father is has now grieving after he lost his wife, his 9 year old son, and three adults that were in the house at the time.
As of right now the suspect is still on the loose and officers have no lead to the his whereabouts.
To hopefully change that, they are offering a $80,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
More than 250 law enforcement officers are involved in the manhunt for the suspect who the FBI said is considered armed and dangerous.
I know all neighbors don’t get along but this is sick.
Source: CNN

Nearly 200 Years Later, Yale Awards Degree To The First Known Black Student At The School

Lastly.

For a Black individual in this nation, an Ivy League education was once not even something to consider.

But something or someone has to happen in order for change to occur.

To change that narrative, a black individual had to be the first to enroll at many Ivy League schools.

Yale University is doing something for the first black person to study at their school by giving him an honorary degree.
The New Haven Register reported, Rev. James W.C. Pennington, who escaped slavery to seek education 186 years ago, attended Yale from 1834-37 and studied theology will be honoerd.
And the Yale board of trustees voted to also award an honorary degree to the Reverend Alexander Crummell, who attended the university from 1840- 1841.
According to the university, the two men weren’t allowed to register formally for classes or matriculate for a degree at that time because they’re Black. They were also prohibited from participating in classroom discussions or accessing library resources.
Both went on to do accomplish great things. Pennington wrote the first African American history textbook. Crummell founded the American Negro Academy in Washington, D.C.
Big shout to those two men for being history changers.
Source: Blavity

