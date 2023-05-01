She Had A What During A Concert; A Mass Shooter Suspect Still At Large ; & Yale’s 1st Black Students Gets Honored.

THE BUZZ!
Woman has ‘loud and full body orgasm’ during LA Philharmonic concert
Have you ever been moved by music that was so strong or intense?
For this one woman she had a full-body sensation while listening to the LA Philharmonic perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.
She claimed, “I saw the girl after it had occurred, and I assume that she had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her.”
Grant said, “It was quite beautiful.”
Audio tape of the event was posted online and has since gone viral. In it you can hear this woman and you also hear that the orchestra did not stop playing or miss a beat.
The dad whose wife and child were among 5 killed by a neighbor in Texas describes how the massacre unfolded
When it comes to safety and gun regulation in our nation, we need options. Another instance of gun violence that reads like a horror film.
Nearly 200 Years Later, Yale Awards Degree To The First Known Black Student At The School
For a Black individual in this nation, an Ivy League education was once not even something to consider.
But something or someone has to happen in order for change to occur.
To change that narrative, a black individual had to be the first to enroll at many Ivy League schools.
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men