She Had A What During A Concert; A Mass Shooter Suspect Still At Large ; & Yale’s 1st Black Students Gets Honored.

Woman has ‘loud and full body orgasm’ during LA Philharmonic concert First.

Have you ever been moved by music that was so strong or intense?

For this one woman she had a full-body sensation while listening to the LA Philharmonic perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

As the song reached a climatic moment so did she. To be more specific she experienced a loud full body orgasm.

And many people in attendance came to the same conclusion

According to Molly Grant, who was seated next to the ecstatic woman, “everyone kind of turned to see what was happening,” she said to the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. She claimed, “I saw the girl after it had occurred, and I assume that she had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her.” Grant said, “It was quite beautiful.”

Audio tape of the event was posted online and has since gone viral. In it you can hear this woman and you also hear that the orchestra did not stop playing or miss a beat.