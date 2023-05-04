Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday

Black Tony poses as “Bob Wilson Green” from human resources, saying that he’s on a three day suspension. His cover was blown when Rickey informs him that the paychecks came in early…He almost had us convinced!
