Eboni K. Williams’ Viral “Bus Driver” Clip Sparks Debates About Race and Relationships [VIDEO]

Eboni K. Williams sparks major controversy after commenting that she would only date a bus driver “if he owns the bus”.

The lawyer and television host spoke to Iyanla Vanzant about masculine vs. feminine energy in an interview on The Grio.

Williams notes that due to differences such as income and status, many women feel that the dating pool is unbalanced. She asks Vanzant about advice for women who want to position themselves to be more feminine in romantic relationships. Her response to Vanzant’s question, “Would you date a bus driver” led to the social media frenzy. See full clip below:

“That’s a problem…The standards and the criteria that we use to measure men is off for who we are as women and who they are in society. I would date a bus driver,” Vanzant, 69, said.

Eboni K. Williams’ statement has been criticized as being “anti-black”. She recently released her book Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America and was the Real Housewives of New York’s first black cast member.

Since the clip surfaced last week, Williams has taken to several different platforms to defend and further explain her thoughts on the matter.

“No matter your position or how this convo makes you feel ( ) we have GOT to reckon with the strata of these issues within the Black community now…or deal with consequences later,⁣” she wrote on Instagram, posting about her heated debate with DJ Envy on the Breakfast Club.

She believes that though controversial, the conversation is necessary for black culture.

