Did you know that Smokie Norful is a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate?

This Black and Gold Lion is a gospel singer, pianist, and pastor. He is best known for his 2002 album I Need You Now. Norful also won Grammys for his chart-topping cd Nothing Without You (2004), and single No Greater Love (2015).

His talent has also earned him an NAACP Image Award, three Stellar Gospel Music Awards, four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, and three Gospel Music Excellence Awards. Aside from music, he currently serves as the Senior Pastor at Victory Cathedral Worship Center in Atlanta.

He graduated with a Bachelors of History from U of A Pine Bluff, and taught as a history teacher for seven years. Norful is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, established in 1873, is the second oldest public college in Arkansas. It is home of the Marching Musical Machine and is a member school of the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund.

HBCU Know: Gospel Artist Smokie Norful is University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Graduate was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com