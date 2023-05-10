MothersDay: Grab Some Gifts For The Canna-Moms In Your Life For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is here and while we’ll be gifting the Moms in our lives with dinner, pampering, and standard gifts, we can’t neglect the Canna-Moms out there. Below, we’re featuring a bevy of products for Mother’s Day that will keep Mom happy and lifted on her special day.
Now that we’re out of the dark ages and cannabis is finally gaining wider acceptance, the product offerings are almost endless. It goes without saying that Mother’s Day should be special, and Mom’s gifts should be catered to her tastes. That said, we know there are Moms out there who are fans of cannabis, and they won’t be left out if it’s up to us.
Check out our gift guide for Canna-Moms for Mother’s Day below. Keep in mind that much of what is listed in this guide follow state and local guidelines and may not be widely available.
That Badu Collection
Legendary songstress, DJ, and producer Erykah Badu partnered with Berner’s Cookies brand for a lovely selection of Mother’s Day gifts for the Canna-Mom. We’ve got them all listed down below. We should add that the rose cone pre-rolls go on sale this coming Sunday (May 14) at select Cookies stores and online at VIBES. The rest of the items also go on pre-order sale on the same day. Learn more at Cookies or Badu World Market.
That Badu X Vibes Rose-Cones
That Badu Lady Vessel & Vanity Tray
That Badu Technology Tea (Black Magic and Blue Badu)
That Badu CBD Lavender Cream
That Badu Chu Chu Strawberries n’ Cream Cannabis-Infused Gummies (Only in select California Cookies stores)
That Badu Pre-Rolls (Only in select California Cookies stores)
Her Highness NYC
Get Lit Kit
Learn more here.
Autumn Brands Elixirs (perfect to add to mocktails)
Warrior Elixir (THC and THCa blend) & Thrive Elixir (CBD and THC)
Learn more here.
Can’t Miss Grab Bag Of Hits
Vibations (Available at licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico)
Betty’s Eddies Smashin’ Passion (Available in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico)
Bubby’s Baked Brownie Bites (Available in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico)
Escape Artists – CBD Cream, THC:CBD Cream, and Sleep Tincture (Available with THC in licensed dispensaries in Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan, with a CBD-only variety available online)
The Flower Shop – LadyLike and High Variety ((Available in licensed dispensaries in Arizona and Utah)
Alchemy Naturals De-Stress Gummies (Available in licensed dispensaries in Colorado and Vermont, CBD version available online)
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Canna-Moms out there!
—
Photo: Getty
-
