Kirk Franklin Releases a New Single “All Things” And We Got the Premiere on The Video Release

19-time GRAMMY winning artist, songwriter, music producer and television and film executive producer, Kirk Franklin, debuted a brand new single, “All Things.” Fresh off the heels of his critically acclaimed and commercially successful collaborative album with Maverick City Music, Kingdom Book One, the track marks the first solo song that the perennial hitmaker has released since his 2019 GRAMMY-winning album, LONG LIVE LOVE.
Written and produced by Franklin, the upbeat ode aims to remind listeners that with God all things are possible. The video for the song, which also premiered today, highlights the power of giving as Franklin displays random acts of kindness to strangers throughout the visual. He hopes that the song and video inspire people to believe that all things work together for the greater good. Franklin says,
“In spite of the challenges that come with life, I truly believe that with God we can overcome any obstacle. And by loving and helping others, we are actually helping ourselves.”
Also See: TV One Welcomes New Original Series With Kirk Franklin, “The One”
In addition to the release of “All Things,” Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin, will co-host a new dating series, The One, premiering on TV One on May 18, 2023 at 9/8c. Following that, he will host his popular Exodus Music & Arts Festival on May 20th & 21st at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX. The festival will feature other superstar artists including Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr, DOE, Natalie Grant, Koryn Hawthorne, Chandler Moore and Kierra Sheard Kelly.
