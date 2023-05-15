Congratulations to Usher on receiving an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music on Saturday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Due to the undeniable strides he’s made in music and the arts, the singer-songwriter adds yet another accomplishment to his resume.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In his commencement address, Usher encouraged the graduating class to take what they learned in college to “go into the world and make great things”. The speech was followed by a special performance featuring some of his biggest hits.

“My goal as an artist has always been to inspire people to make a positive impact through my music, to make you feel something, and last night I felt proud…of the legacy that has been built and that we’re building together as artists to keep running past that finish line [of your goals], break the barriers, identify that spark in you that motivates you to keep going,” Usher says.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Close friend and fellow musician Jermaine Dupri takes to Instagram to upload a celebratory post about the graduation. Dupri’s catalog and accolades in the music industry also earned him an honorary doctorate last May.

See: You Asked, They Answered: Diddy Verzuz Jermaine Dupri Battle Made Official

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s safe to say that we can now, as Usher put it, refer to him as “D-O-C-T-O-R-R-A-Y-M-O-N-D”.

RELATED:

Dr. Rickey Smiley Delivers 2023 Miles College Commencement Speech [WATCH]

Kanye West Loses His Honorary Degree From The School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Usher Receives an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com