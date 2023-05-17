Rashad Brown Explains The Dangers of Gov. DeSantis’ Bill to Ban College Diversity Programs [LISTEN]

Rashad Brown explains how Ron DeSantis’ attempts to “rewrite history” are dangerous.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) aims to create equal environments by giving those who have been historically disenfranchised new and fair opportunities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that bans tax dollars to be used to fund DEI programs in public colleges. The bill will also place restrictions on overall classroom discussions on race.

This topic is especially controversial in Florida due to DeSantis’ strong push to eliminate black history in schools. Today’s interviewee, Rashad Brown, calls bills such as this “modern anti-literacy laws”. If signed into law, it could influence other states to potentially implement similar policies.

“In places like Florida you have Japanese studies, Italian studies, German studies…the only one that’s banned is African-American studies…African-American studies is American history. It’s not something separate that we’re going to let the Governor of Florida or anybody else to erase,” Brown says.

Rashad Brown is an educator, advocate, and freedom fighter. Brown is the only the certified teacher of AP African American studies in Georgia, and one of only sixty in the entire country. He hopes to inform the community and other educators on using this curriculum to make lasting change.

