Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-23-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
SOS Suites
Business Description: “No Lease Beauty Suites!”
Business Website: https://sossuites.com/
Taste of Ty’s Kitchen
Business Description: “Eat One, Treat One, Seat One! Great food is loading at Taste of Ty’s Kitchen.”
Business Website: https://linktr.ee/Tasteoftyskitchen
Ms. Parker For Real
Business Description: “Contact Ms. Parker for your spiritual needs. Readings, cleansing and life coaching.”
Business Website: Instagram: ms_parkerforreal
