Mile High City Mass Shooting After Nuggets Historic Win; Anita Baker Tweets About Babyface Fans; & A Juneteenth White House Concert Today

Ten injured in mass shooting as Nuggets fans pack streets to celebrate first NBA championship First

During a celebration of the Nuggets’ first NBA championship, a mass shooting injured multiple people in downtown Denver.

Police said the shooting occurred during an altercation that involved several people.

The altercation happened hours after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat at the Ball Arena, which is less than a mile away.

The shooting took place in an area where many people might have come out of bars after the game.

Three of the victims were in critical condition, and the rest were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the altercation and the shooting.

Nine gunshot victims have been identified, including a suspect who was also shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: CNN / NY Post

Anita Baker says Babyface fans are bullying her over scrapped tour performance Next,

Talk about ongoing.

This Anita Baker Babyface situation continues.

Anita Baker is asking Babyface to stop his fans from bullying and threatening her. Baker says that some of Babyface’s fans are angry that he did not perform at a recent concert on Baker’s tour. Baker says that she is the headliner of the tour and that Babyface was only a special guest. She says that Babyface’s fans are creating unrealistic expectations and are being aggressive towards her.

Babyface apologized for missing the show. He said that he had been told not to perform so that Anita Baker could complete her entire set. He went on to say that technical difficulties caused him to cancel his performance.

Anita Baker wants Babyface to clarify that she is the headliner of the tour. She said Babyface’s fans need to understand that she is not responsible for the technical issues that caused Babyface’s set to be cut short.

So is Face being messy or is Anita being a boss diva?

Method Man, Audra McDonald & Jennifer Hudson Among Performers at White House Juneteenth Concert Lastly,

President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday and is now the first to celebrate it at the White House. The White House will host a Juneteenth concert on Tuesday featuring Black artists.

The concert will commemorate the 158th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Performers will include Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, Ledisi, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Hampton University Concert Choir, Morgan State University Marching Band, Tennessee State University Marching Band, Step Afrika!, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Colman Domingo, Maverick City Music, Nicco Annan, Patina Miller, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend the concert.

