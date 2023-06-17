Lala Anthony was spotted out on the scene serving a LEWK in a curve hugging two piece black look and took to Instagram to show it off, and we’re loving it!
The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all black ensemble that we love! The sexy, two piece fit was black and featured striped sparkles throughout and showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with matching black, heels, and minimal jewelry, adding minimal color to the look with her nude nails and nude lip. As for her hair, she tied her tresses back into a high, braided ponytail with slicked edges to show off her flawless face.
In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “BMF” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “Living & Giving ” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.
Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the style goddess as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection!,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.
What do you think about Lala’s latest look? Did she nail it?
Lala Is ‘Living & Giving’ In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
