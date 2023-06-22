Lab Grown Chicken Gets FDA Approval; 80 Years Later Navy Apologizes To Black sailors; & A Bet Lands This Law Student In The NBA Draft,

THE BUZZ!
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
15 BLACK SAILORS EXONERATED AFTER BEING DISHONORABLY DISCHARGED FOR ‘BAD CONDUCT’ 83 YEARS AGO
Back then, all 15 men were given undesirable discharges, which barred them and their families from accessing certain benefits.
It’s great that they received an apology, but those men and their families still had to endure unnecessary challenges. An apology doesn’t fix or make that right.
Law student enters NBA Draft through loophole despite no hoops experience
Finally,
This law student is taking his talents to another court, the basketball court, well kind of.
The 21 year old who has no prior experience in college, high school, or middle school basketball read the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement and discovered a loophole that made him eligible for the NBA Draft tonight.
It states as long as he graduated from a U.S. school within the academic year of the draft and is over 19 years old
Well he graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in business and minors in entrepreneurship and communications in December 2022, making him eligible for the draft.
And yes he went through the process and actually received an invitation to the NBA draft.
Listed in the “unknown” category, he will be joining over 300 other hopeful athletes in their quest to become a professional basketball player in the NBA.
Despite not expecting to be drafted, he will document his experience for his social media followers. He eagerly awaits the event and the opportunity to meet NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
Don’t be surprised if you see my name on that list next year.
In the fourth round of the 2024 NBA Draft the Baltimore Black Birds select.
