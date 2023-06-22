Listen Live
Lab Grown Chicken Gets FDA Approval; 80 Years Later Navy Apologizes To Black sailors; & A Bet Lands This Law Student In The NBA Draft,

Published on June 22, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat

First, 
A new era of meat production in the United States has chickens feeling good about life
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the sale of cell-cultivated chicken, also known as lab-grown meat.
This new method focuses on eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.
Upside Foods and Good Meat, two California companies, were given the green light to sell their products.
Cells from a living animal, a fertilized egg, or a specialized bank of stored cells are used to generate the meat in steel tanks.

It is still more expensive than traditional meat, but the companies hope to bring the price down in the future. But eventually the price is expected to mirror high-end organic chicken, which sells for up to $20 per pound.
The companies plan to serve the new food first in exclusive restaurants. And
Some people are skeptical about the idea of eating lab-grown meat, but the companies say that it tastes just like the real thing.
Company officials noted that the products are meat, not substitutes like the Impossible Burger or offerings from Beyond Meat, which are made from plant proteins and other ingredients.
They hope that lab-grown meat will eventually become a more sustainable alternative to traditional meat production.
So new menu item coming soon.
Source: AP News

15 BLACK SAILORS EXONERATED AFTER BEING DISHONORABLY DISCHARGED FOR ‘BAD CONDUCT’ 83 YEARS AGO

Next,
We’ve heard of the story of the Harlem Park 5.
Well introducing the Philadelphia 15.
The 15 black sailors kicked out of the Navy in 1940 after they signed a letter to a Black newspaper, which exposed the racist treatment they experienced. Named the “Philadelphia 15” because they were all stationed on the USS Philadelphia at the time.
Now more than 80 years later they are getting an apology and are being exonerated.
According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Navy formally apologized for expelling 15 Black sailors. It issued honorable discharges for all of the men, all deceased.

Back then, all 15 men were given undesirable discharges, which barred them and their families from accessing certain benefits.

It’s great that they received an apology, but those men and their families still had to endure unnecessary challenges. An apology doesn’t fix or make that right.

Law student enters NBA Draft through loophole despite no hoops experience

Finally,

This law student is taking his talents to another court, the basketball court, well kind of.

The 21 year old who has no prior experience in college, high school, or middle school basketball read the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement and discovered a loophole that made him eligible for the NBA Draft tonight.

It states as long as he graduated from a U.S. school within the academic year of the draft and is over 19 years old

Well he graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in business and minors in entrepreneurship and communications in December 2022, making him eligible for the draft.

And yes he went through the process and actually received an invitation to the NBA draft.

Listed in the “unknown” category, he will be joining over 300 other hopeful athletes in their quest to become a professional basketball player in the NBA.

Despite not expecting to be drafted, he will document his experience for his social media followers. He eagerly awaits the event and the opportunity to meet NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Don’t be surprised if you see my name on that list next year.

In the fourth round of the 2024 NBA Draft the Baltimore Black Birds select.

Source: NY Post

