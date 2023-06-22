Lab Grown Chicken Gets FDA Approval; 80 Years Later Navy Apologizes To Black sailors; & A Bet Lands This Law Student In The NBA Draft,

US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat First,

A new era of meat production in the United States has chickens feeling good about life

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the sale of cell-cultivated chicken, also known as lab-grown meat.

This new method focuses on eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.

Upside Foods and Good Meat, two California companies, were given the green light to sell their products. Cells from a living animal, a fertilized egg, or a specialized bank of stored cells are used to generate the meat in steel tanks.

It is still more expensive than traditional meat, but the companies hope to bring the price down in the future. But eventually the price is expected to mirror high-end organic chicken, which sells for up to $20 per pound.

The companies plan to serve the new food first in exclusive restaurants.

Some people are skeptical about the idea of eating lab-grown meat, but the companies say that it tastes just like the real thing.

Company officials noted that the products are meat, not substitutes like the Impossible Burger or offerings from Beyond Meat, which are made from plant proteins and other ingredients.

They hope that lab-grown meat will eventually become a more sustainable alternative to traditional meat production.

So new menu item coming soon.

15 BLACK SAILORS EXONERATED AFTER BEING DISHONORABLY DISCHARGED FOR ‘BAD CONDUCT’ 83 YEARS AGO

Next,

We’ve heard of the story of the Harlem Park 5.

Well introducing the Philadelphia 15.

The 15 black sailors kicked out of the Navy in 1940 after they signed a letter to a Black newspaper, which exposed the racist treatment they experienced. Named the “Philadelphia 15” because they were all stationed on the USS Philadelphia at the time.

Now more than 80 years later they are getting an apology and are being exonerated.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Navy formally apologized for expelling 15 Black sailors. It issued honorable discharges for all of the men, all deceased.