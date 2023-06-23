Listen Live
Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live

Published on June 23, 2023

2022 Urban One Honors

Source: TV One / TV One

Officials announced that Grammy-award-winning singer H.E.R will be headlining this year’s Charm City Live Festival.

“Baltimore, I hope you are ready to slide through Charm City Live to see Academy, Emmy and Grammy-winning recording artist H.E.R., who will be our headlining performer at this year’s Charm City Live,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Scheduled for Aug. 26, Charm City Live will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at Baltimore’s War Memorial Plaza.

One of my main goals as mayor of Baltimore is to unify those who make Baltimore the great city that it is,”  Mayor Scott said. “We all enjoy much of the same things, like good food, good music and good quality fun times with our friends and family.”

For more information, click here.

The post Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live appeared first on 92 Q.

