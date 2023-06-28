A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued Wednesday for Maryland.
Officials said this is a direct impact of the Canadian wildfire smoke returning to the area.
Meteorologists said the impact won’t be as severe as the last round, but it will be notable.
For those who are unclear, Code Orange means unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.
During a Code Orange Air Quality day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
The post Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
