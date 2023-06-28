Listen Live
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Maryland

Published on June 28, 2023

The cloudy sky view in the city before sunrise

Source: Deepak Kashyap / Getty

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued Wednesday for Maryland.

Officials said this is a direct impact of the Canadian wildfire smoke returning to the area.

Meteorologists said the impact won’t be as severe as the last round, but it will be notable.

For those who are unclear, Code Orange means unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

During a Code Orange Air Quality day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Maryland  was originally published on 92q.com

