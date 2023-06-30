Dr. Naomi Campbell; actress, model, and now mother of two, gave birth to a beautiful baby on Thursday.
She took to instagram a heartwarming caption welcoming her baby boy into the world. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” Campbell wrote. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ” Campbell captioned.
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
