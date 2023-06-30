Naomi Campbell ‘Worked On Herself’ Before Becoming a Mom of Two

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Campbell is now a proud mom of two.

But before becoming a mom for the second time around, the supermodel focused on bettering herself before welcoming her two little ones. Earlier this week, the 53 year old model announced that she welcomed her second baby, a son, in a special Instagram post. In her big Instagram announcement, Campbell wrote that “it’s never too late to become a mother.”

To further double down on the news, Campbell shared a photo where she held the newborn alongside her two year old daughter. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ,” she captioned the post before adding, “It’s never too late to become a mother .”

Check out the sweet post below.

Following the big IG reveal, a source revealed to PEOPLE details of the beauty’s journey to motherhood, stating that “Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom.” The source continued, “But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed.” Adding that “She now has more than enough love to give two children. If you think about it, she’s done everything she’s ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood.”

We’re loving Naomi’s approach to motherhood! Congrats to the mom of two!

