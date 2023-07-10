Once again, Black Tony…you should’ve come to work!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Black Tony calls in for the second time this morning to let us know how much he loves’ Tamika Scott (of the R&B group Xscape), so she serenades him with her one of her hit songs. Luckily he’ll get another chance to see her, as she’s guest hosting the show this week!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Don’t Miss…
Black Tony Is Worried He Has Ovarian Cysts [LISTEN]
Black Tony’s Hectic Morning: Bad Kids, Stolen Wigs, and Grandma’s New Job [AUDIO]
Maternal Death Rates Have More Than Doubled For Black Women, New Study Finds
Black Tony Serenaded by Xscape’s Tamika Scott: ‘You Should’ve Came to Work’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Being Found Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!