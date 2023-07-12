HBCU Know: Hall of Fame Basketball Coach John Chaney

In today’s HBCU Know shout out, Rock-T pays homage to Bethune Cookman University’s—home of the maroon and gold wildcats—very own John Chaney.

This alumna is a retired college basketball coach, best known for his tenure at Temple University where he compiled 516 victories. He took the institution to the NCAA 17 times, and reached the Elite Eight five times.

His overall career victories totaled 741, making him the first black coach to win 700 or more games. This success landed him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

“Many of my players came from environments where people said they couldn’t do it,” Chaney told The Athletic in 2019, “I came from an era where it could end before being fulfilled. You have to move into a better place, in our minds and for our future…”

John Chaney passed away in 2021 at 89 years old, but his legacy in the HBCU community and beyond will live on forever!

