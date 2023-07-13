Baltimore Chef’s Compete For Captain Of The Chesapeake Title

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore chefs compete in seafood showdown: Battle of the Bay! Lastly, Baltimore Chef’s throw down on the latest episode of “Plate It, Baltimore!” Chefs Amy Hessel and Sean Guy competed in a seafood showdown at Northeast Market. The chefs had $200 to buy ingredients, and they had to create dishes that showcased the best of the Chesapeake Bay. Who will walk away, Captain of the Chesapeake?

The episode of “Plate It, Baltimore!” featuring the seafood showdown is available to watch on Roku or Amazon Fire TV

Be sure to check that out