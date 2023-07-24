Paying For Goods…With Your Palm. Welcome Amazon One.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon releases new cashless “pay by palm” technology that requires only a hand wave

Amazon is adding one more reason to not carry a wallet.

They have upped the cashless pay system ante with its new palm recognition service, Amazon One.

Customers will simply have to hover their palms over an Amazon One device to pay for groceries, identify themselves, or gain entry to a location.

And you won’t have to wait to try it out. The technology is already available at 200 locations across 20 U.S. states. And will be available at over 500 Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh locations across the nation by the end of the year.

According to the company, A mazon One palm payment is secure because it uses a unique “palm signature” for each customer. This signature is created by looking at both the palm and the underlying vein structure. The signature is then stored securely in the AWS cloud.

Customers can pre-enroll online with their credit or debit card, Amazon account, and phone number. They can then complete the enrollment process by scanning their palm at any Amazon One device. So palm pay is in full effect.

Scammers are gonna be hacking your palms now.