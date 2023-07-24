Paying For Goods…With Your Palm. Welcome Amazon One.

THE BUZZ!
Amazon releases new cashless “pay by palm” technology that requires only a hand wave
Customers can pre-enroll online with their credit or debit card, Amazon account, and phone number. They can then complete the enrollment process by scanning their palm at any Amazon One device.
So palm pay is in full effect.
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
New Couple Alert: Normani Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Boyfriend DK Metcalf
-
“Love & Hip Hop’s” Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler