Carlee Russel Finally Says What Happened. But What Are Loved Ones & Police Saying

THE BUZZ!
Carlee Russell – latest: Hoover police mull charges after ‘kidnap victim’ admits to lying about abduction
Carlee Russell’s mom refuses to comment on daughter’s hoax: ‘Now is not a good time’
Carlee Russell’s ex-boyfriend speaks out, condemns kidnapping hoax
Well, the Police might have something to say as well. The Hoover police are in talks with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office about possible criminal charges over the scam.
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
New Couple Alert: Normani Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Boyfriend DK Metcalf
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler