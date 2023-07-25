Carlee Russel Finally Says What Happened. But What Are Loved Ones & Police Saying

Carlee Russell – latest: Hoover police mull charges after ‘kidnap victim’ admits to lying about abduction

It seems like the Carlee Russel saga is finally over. Headlines of her abduction had many folks confused about what actually happened. A lof of those questions were answered or confirmed after her lawyer read a statement acknowledging that the whole thing was a lie.

But what are the ones who defended her saying about this. Like her Mother, who said her daughter fought for her life physically and mentally, Or her then boyfriend who asked the public to stop bullying Carlee and think about her mental state after going through something like this.

Well, her Mother was contacted by the NY Post shortly after the truth revealing press conference and she responded, Now is not a good time.

Adding that he and his family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. But he was “blindsided” by her lie and said he was “disgusted” after learning the truth. Her ex-boyfriend posted a statement on social media disapproving of her actions. He said she had created “hurt, confusion and dishonesty.” Well, the Police might have something to say as well. The Hoover police are in talks with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office about possible criminal charges over the scam.

The Police Chief said, “We will announce those charges when, and if, they are filed.”

And a lot of folks this today are saying, I knew it.