Here’s What Caused Baltimore’s Cell Phone Bill To Soar To $33,000

THE BUZZ!
Baltimore spent more than $33,000 on election cellphones city staff forgot to turn off
Source: Baltimore Sun
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
New Couple Alert: Normani Makes It ‘Instagram Official’ With Boyfriend DK Metcalf
-
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler