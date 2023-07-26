Here’s What Caused Baltimore’s Cell Phone Bill To Soar To $33,000

Baltimore spent more than $33,000 on election cellphones city staff forgot to turn off

You ever try a free trial and forget about it. Then you remember all about it when you get charged.

That’s the kind of the situation that lead Baltimore to a $33,000 cell phone bill.

The bill was for 400 cell phones which were temporarily used by judges and poll workers at the Baltimore Board of Elections.

They are usually activated a month before a primary and shut down following the general election, but they were never turned off.

The inspector general’s office found that an employee with the city’s Department of Telecommunications, who was typically responsible for the service changes, left the city during the election cycle.

Luckily, the Department of Telecommunications was able to get a refund from AT&T due to the phones not being in use.