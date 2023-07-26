Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is in her entrepreneurial bag, and we love that for her. The rapper and Caresha, Please host, held a game night to promote her new drinking game, Resha Roulette. In an Instagram carousel, the Act Up rapper shared images and videos of the eventful night, which of course, resulted in a Caresha twerk session.

“You just had to be there!! Resha Roulette official game night coming to a city near you!! thank you to everybody that came out and supported me ,” Yung Miami captioned the post.

The rapper wore a white, mesh Jean Paul Gautier top with matching pants. She partnered the look with white platform heels that matched her Birkin bag.

Yung Miami n ’em had a time last night!

The 29-year old reposted footage from her game night, and it looks like so much fun. In one video, Yung Miami is in a split on the floor, blessing the crowd with a lil twerk action.

In another video, the rapper gives an overview of the entire night, with a caption that suggests the game-night fete could end up in your city, if you’re lucky. “You just had to be there what city should I bring game night to next,” she captioned the Tweet.

Yung Miami shared more photos from the night, including some of the playing card. Judging by the prompts, you have no choice but to leave game night inebriated.

“Take a shot if you see a ass you wanna smack right now,” the card read.

Another card read, “Truth or Dare I dare you to tongue kiss someone in your section or take 3 shots.”

The racy game is designed for fun, and Yung Miami reiterates that you should drink responsibly while playing Resha Roulette. We’re going to suggest you also exercise consent and read the room before playing. Games like this are for responsible adults.

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami, Cardi B, And Monica Have This Valentino Jumpsuit In Common

Yung Miami Busted A Smooth Twerk In Jean Paul Gautier At Her ‘Resha Roulette’ Game Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com