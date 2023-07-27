YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An 11-year-old girl has been arrested in Florida over what’s been reported as a “fake abduction” report.

Florida police released a video of the arrest. Although the little girl’s face is blurred out, you can still see the event, and even hear an officer telling her to use this as a “learning experience”.

The girl reportedly text 911 to falsely report that her 14-year-old friend was kidnapped by a man in a white van. She also stated that the man was armed.

After the text, multiple officers responded to the call. The girl kept texting updates about the kidnapping until officers traced the cell phone to a house in Port Orange. There they spoke with the girl’s father, who told them that she was inside the house.

The girl later told officers she was made aware of the prank through a YouTube challenge.

“This kind of prank activity is dangerous – we’re going to investigate every incident but today it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood in the post.

Police say the girl is now charged with making a false police report, concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff warns parents how important it is to closely monitor kids’ use of social media.

