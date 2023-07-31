Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Famed inspirational speaker & life coach Iyanla Vanzant is mourning the tragic loss of her youngest daughter.

On July 30, the former Iyanla, Fix My Life host posted an announcement, confirming the death of Nisa Vanzant with a photo of a white candle, her birth year, and the year of her death. Nisa was in her late 40s at the time of her passing.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant we are asking for your prayers,” she captioned the post.

“Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you.”

A cause of death is not known at this time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Unfortunately, the grief of losing a child is a feeling Vanzant knows all too well.

In a 2021 interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast, Vanzant reflected on the passing of older daughter Gemmia on Christmas Day 2003 from colon cancer. “Well, it changes who you are as a woman,” she said. “It changed who I was as a woman, first for the worse, and then for the better.”

She added, “God must’ve really, really trusted me to give me a soul to bring into life and to trust me with the courage to send her out.”

Vanzant would go in greater detail about the loss in her 2010 book, Peace From Broken Pieces: How to Get Through What You’re Going Through, which would become a New York Times Best-Seller.

We send our condolences to Iyanla Vanzant, her surviving son Damon, and their family at this time.

Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Loss of Youngest Daughter was originally published on foxync.com