Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week

Published on August 1, 2023

Shopping

Maryland’s tax-free week returns this month to help parents get the clothes and supplies they need as the summer winds down and the school year fast approaches.

Beginning August 13 until August 19, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.

The comptroller’s office shared that these items qualify for the promotion:

  • Sweaters
  • Shirts
  • Jeans
  • Dresses
  • Robes
  • Underwear
  • Belts
  • Shoes and boots

Additionally, the promotion doesn’t just have to be for back-to-school shopping — anyone can take advantage of the deals!

For more information on the state’s tax-free week, click here.

The post Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week appeared first on 92 Q.

