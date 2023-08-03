The unofficial end of summer is fast approaching and that also means The Maryland State Fair will be here soon.
The fair will return for three weekends this summer with rides, games, food, animals, and as always, plenty of activities.
The 142nd annual fair will be held from Aug. 24 through Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the other days.
NOTE: Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 6 p.m.
The fair will also be open on Labor Day. Click here for more information.
The post Maryland State Fair To Return For Three Weekends This Summer appeared first on 92 Q.
