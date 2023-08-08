Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Amazing Décor Interior Aesthetics

Business Description: “ADIA, providing unique, classy and timeless Floral Design for any event, occasion, and home deco!”

Business Website: http://www.theamazingdecor.com/

HourGlass Body Contouring Spa

Business Description: “Self-care is health care!”

Business Website: Hourglassbodyspa.com

Fashion Spa House

Business Description: “Self-care and self-celebration is all on you!”

Business Website: https://fashionspahouse.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-8-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com