We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Amazing Décor Interior Aesthetics
Business Description: “ADIA, providing unique, classy and timeless Floral Design for any event, occasion, and home deco!”
Business Website: http://www.theamazingdecor.com/
HourGlass Body Contouring Spa
Business Description: “Self-care is health care!”
Business Website: Hourglassbodyspa.com
Fashion Spa House
Business Description: “Self-care and self-celebration is all on you!”
Business Website: https://fashionspahouse.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-8-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
