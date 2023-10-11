A seventh-grade BCPSS student was taken into custody on Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found in his possession.
According to reports from CBS Baltimore, the student attends Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Reports state the student left the school and returned with the gun after an altercation with a staff member. Baltimore City Schools Police were awaiting the student’s return to school after he said that he would return with a gun.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Stay with us for updates.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member appeared first on 92 Q.
Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member was originally published on 92q.com
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Tia Mowry Says Dating Is ‘Complicated’ Following Divorce
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels