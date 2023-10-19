Kanye West Checks Elon Musk Over Kim Kardashian Via Leaked Texts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and his public moves of late have been a curious mix of teasing music along with being seen traipsing around the world. By way of Ian Connor, Kanye West, also known as Ye, delivered a message to Elon Musk regarding his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Fashion influencer and stylist Ian Connor shared an Instagram post on October 18 which shows a text conversation between him and Kanye West.

The messages began with Connor writing, “My word, All praise be to Allah” with a screenshotted text presumably from West to Elon Musk.

That message read, “When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change.”

Ye added, “I’m not bipolar. I have signs of autism from my car accident. You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

At one point, Ye and Musk seemed to be fast friends with the X and Tesla honcho endorsing the Chicago producer and designer’s 2020 presidential bid. However, Ye’s targeted messages against the Jewish community led to him being banned from the X, formerly Twitter, platform.

