The Ice Rink at the Inner Harbor has returned!
The rink opened this past weekend and will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024.
General admission is $15, and admission for seniors and military members is $12. Skate rental is included in the price, but bring your own for $3 off admission.
A season pass for the rink is $100, with the cost of skate rentals included.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Below are the hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday, Noon -10:00 p.m.
- Friday, Noon – 11 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here to the Waterfront Partnership’s website to find holiday hours, buy tickets, and learn more about holiday events on the waterfront.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned appeared first on 92 Q.
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Tiffany “New York” Pollard Drags Omarosa For All The Filth, X Applauds The Legend
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes