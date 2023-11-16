Black Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Danessa Myricks Products

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Danessa Myricks is a household name these days, but the beauty enthusiast has been a well-respected artist in the beauty industry for decades. Known for her “unconventional” techniques and one-of-a-kind makeup looks, Myricks is a beauty pioneer.

Before launching the Danessa Myricks Beauty brand in 2015, she led product development for KISS and Benefit Cosmetics. The Queens, New York native started her makeup kit with $200 and a dream. The self-taught makeup artist turned her passion into a brand name that buzzed through the industry. Danessa Myricks beauty products are praised as a must-have among Black makeup artists.

MUST SEE: 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

“I’ve been a fan of Danessa Myricks Beauty before she was Danessa Myricks Beauty and was known as “I Make You Beautiful,” reflects celebrity makeup artist Anaika J. MsCaskie. The brown beauty, who beats her face as flawlessly as she does her clients praised Danessa Myricks Beauty as a brand that should be in your makeup repertoire. “This brand is built on being innovative and as a pro makeup artist, having products in my kit that are multi-purpose is key.”

Keep scrolling to see the Danessa Myricks Beauty products these Black makeup artists swear by.

Anais J. McCaskie a.k.a @anaisjbeauty

One of my favorite products from the Danessa Myricks Beauty line is Color Fix. This little tube comes in well over 100 shades and textures. It is a 24-hour waterproof formula, that can be used anywhere on the face! I’ve used this product as eyeshadow, foundation, concealer, blush, on the brows, as lip liner, contour, bronzing, eyeliner, and root touch-up via airbrush. However your imagination flows, you’ll be able to find several uses for this product.

Shop Now

Another great thing about this product is the packaging. It comes in a small, compact squeezable tube, which makes this extremely sanitary for any pro or consumer. The fact that this product is only $20 and because it’s so concentrated in pigment, you literally only need a drop, so this tube will last you forever!

Keanda Snagg a.k.a @Keys_rebelle

Source: Collette Bonaparte / @collettebonapartephotoDanessa Myricks Illuminating Veil in Goddess is one of my favorite products to use! It’s a long-wear cream highlighter which I love to use on the eyes, high planes of the cheeks, and the collarbone. I also love to mix it with my foundation. This gives me a glowy and bronzed effect.

Shop Now

RELATED STORIES:

2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

Danessa Myricks And Jackie Aina Are Bringing ‘The Fearless Tour’ To New Orleans, LA, TX, DC, And NY

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches First-Ever Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint in 16 Shades

Black Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Danessa Myricks Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com