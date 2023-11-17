Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mark Andrews started the Ravens’ first drive against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday with a catch, and he almost finished it a few plays later, too.

But, 4 yards from the end zone, the star tight end was tackled and failed to get up with everyone else.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has ‘very serious’ ankle injury, likely out for season