Mayor Brandon Scott has officially launched a reelection bid to keep his job for another term.
During a news conference this past weekend, the mayor laid out his accomplishments and hopes to continue what he started in Baltimore.
Mayor Scott made the announcement Saturday afternoon at Cahill Recreation Center.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
During his remarks, Scott reminded the crowd that he has been serving the city for the last 17 years.
Additionally, alongside his supporters, he also highlighted Scott’s administration’s partnership with Baltimore Police to reduce the city’s homicide rate also got the spotlight, as the city is on track to not hit 300 homicides for the first time in eight years.
Check out more from the announcement below:
In total, eight people are in the run to be the city’s next mayor.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid was originally published on 92q.com
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Cassie Accuses Diddy of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes
-
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
-
Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Barack & Michelle Obama, Colman Domingo & More Surprise HBCU Students At ‘Rustin’ Screening