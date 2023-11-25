Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrated Thanksgiving With Their Family And Celebrity Friends

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by their adorable family and closest friends and of course, they were sure to share the love with their followers on social media!

The stunning couple hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at their residence this holiday as they were surrounded by their daughters, 5 year old Kaavia James and 16 year old Zaya. Also in attendance were their extended family members and a few celebrity friends including Queen Latifah.

The 51 year old actress shared a photo set from the dinner party which included many snapshots and videos from their time together. The first video showed Kaavia as she recited a sweet Thanksgiving prayer in front of the dinner guests. The youngest of the Wade family looked festive for the occasion as she donned a green dress and red lipstick while her natural curls were on full display and held back by a cream colored headband.

The photo dump also included photos of Union, her husband, and their baby girl as they posed in front of a “Wade” sign. Of course, the photo set also included a snapshot of Wade and Kaavia as the daddy-daughter duo shared a sweet kiss, as well as shots of the Wades surrounded by their family and closest friends.

“Thankful for the ones we hold close ,” the proud wife and mom captioned her festive carousel post. Check it out below.

“My favorite day of the year,” her 41 year old husband added in the comments section, which was full of Thanksgiving wishes and love for Kaavia’s poem. “Look @ shady baby growing up!!! Electric Personality she’s a cutie pie!!!!!” wrote one follower. “Yes come on niece!!!!!!! Ephesians 5:20 ” wrote another.

It looks like the Wade house was the place to be this Thanksgiving!

