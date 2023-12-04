Listen Live
Baltimore Police Investigating Reports Of Gunfire Inside Harbor East Cinemas On Saturday Night

Published on December 4, 2023

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore Police investigated a report of gunfire inside Harbor East Cinemas on Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported and at this time, there is no suspect information available.

Officers on the scene entered the theater with tactical gear and people were interviewed outside of the theatre.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

