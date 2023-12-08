Niecy Nash Served And Ate In A Purple Sequin Nadine Merabi Jumpsuit At ‘The Color Purple’ Premiere

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash played no games in a purple jumpsuit at The Color Purple Los Angeles premiere festivities. Our girl stepped out, with her family in tow, looking like a ’70s goddess, and we can’t stop replaying her Instagram video!

The style assignment was hues of purple, and Niecy Nash fully understood and slayed the task effortlessly. The television host celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple movie with her daughter and wife, and she looked fabulous. Nash donned a Nadine Merabi purple, sequin jumpsuit draped off her shoulders to create a strapless look. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, was cinched at the waist, and belted out at the leg, giving the entire garb a retro vibe.

Niecy Nash Stuns in Purple Jumpsuit

And just when you thought the jumper was the show’s star, the Claws actress complemented her extravagant look with a feather-clad, over-the-top jacket that added extra spunk to her festive regalia. Nash accented her look with a silver clutch. Her accessories included silver hoop earrings, her dazzling wedding ring set, and glamorous long nails. Her hair gave Donna Summer with long layers framing her face, topped off by sparse bangs.

Nash’s daughter, Dia La Ren Nash, matched her mother’s fly in a light purple sequin dress also made by Nadine Merabi. The mother and daughter duo were twinning with their sparkling garbs and elegant makeup of soft, beautiful brown shades.

This sequin purple jumpsuit aligns with Nash’s recent fly fashion choices. The California native has been serving look-after-look lately, and we are in awe. From snatching wigs in Balmain to wowing the crowd in an all-white Gabriela Hearst pantsuit, Nash has been slaying in these fashion streets, quickly rising to one of our top best-dressed celebs.

Keep the looks coming Niecy!

