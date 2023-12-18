Jonathan Majors Dropped from Marvel Studios Following Guilty Verdict for Harassment and Assault

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel Studios has decided to part ways with Jonathan Majors following his guilty verdict for Harassment and Assault on his ex-girlfriend.

The 34 year-old actor was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. Majors was acquitted on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Majors was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Jabbari accused Majors of assaulting her in the backseat of car after she took his phone to read a text message he’d received from another woman.

Jabbari revealed that Majors forcefully retrieved his phone from her, causing an “excruciating” injury to her right middle finger. She then exited the car, when Majors hit her on the back of her head, forcing her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.

Since his arrest, Majors has been dropped by his manager, and his publicity firm, and Entertainment 360. The U.S. Army pulled a major ad campaign featuring Majors, as well as the Texas Rangers baseball team.

Majors was the actor casted by Marvel to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel executives, led by studio chief Kevin Feige, discussed the possibility of having to pivot away from Kang to focus on another major villain. with Majors’ official departure, Feige will have some tough creative decisions ahead.

