Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Stevenson Podiatry

Business Description: “At Stevenson Podiatry, we diagnose and treat a variety of podiatric conditions to help you maintain healthy feet!”

Business Website: https://stevensonpodiatry.info/

Royalty escapes

Business Description: “Travel like Royalty at a fraction of the cost.”

Business Website: http://www.royaltyescapes.com/

Safe & Secure Child Car Service

Business Description: “Private, Safe and Secure Transportation for Children.”

Business Website: https://www.safensecurecarservice.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-26-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com