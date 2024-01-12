Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert Used To Be High Around Their Kids

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

More dirty laundry is being aired out in the divorce proceedings between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. She claims he would forget to feed the kids and used to be high around them.

People Magazine is reporting that the legal battle between the ex celebrity couple continues to get more intense. This week lawyers representing the femme fatal responded to the former National Basketball League player’s original filing. In the filing she claims Iman was very messy; to the detriment of their two kids saying he “consistently fails to properly care for the minor children”. Additionally, she alleges him of “failing to feed them despite being in the [marital residence] with the minor children” and “smoking marijuana and being under the influence while caring for the minor children.”

Even more damning is an incident where Teyana says Iman placed the kids in a taxi that took them to the United Center in Chicago and left them in general population while he was being chauffeured by a private driver. “Respondent consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children,” the filing adds.

The couple originally decided to part ways back in January 2023 but chose to finally reveal their status that September. Rumors of cheating quickly arose but she clarified that the decision was mutual. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Iman Shumpert has yet to publicly speak on the matter.

