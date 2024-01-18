NeNe Leakes Hosts ‘Baddies East’ Reunion

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated Baddies East reunion took place, yesterday, and while we’re waiting on all the juicy tea of what went down, we know NeNe Leakes was the official host of the reunion. Zeus Network mainstay Janeisha John was announced as co-host.

Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer, who is making headlines over shocking allegations from former Baddies, hinted that the “original realty of TV queen” would be hosting the Baddies East reunion. He then confirmed that queen is thee Nene Leakes. Nene confirmed her participation with an IG post captioned, “We are about to get down and keep the baddies on point. Send me some love y’all.”

If you’ve ever watched a Baddies reunion, love is exactly what NeNe needs to make it through… and hands because the way this season was set up, there were plenty of loose ends that’s needed to be tied.

’Baddies East’ Reunion

Details about what went down inside the reunion have been mum but we know the ladies showed up ready to show out with fresh hair, flawless makeup and serving looks.

Baddies newcomer ET a.k.a Scarface showed off her reunion look after getting her hair laid by Jonathan Wright. And reminded fans, she may be glammed up, but she is always ready to get down if she needs to.

Fans have been critical of this season of Baddies East, often calling the cast out for bullying. Rapper Sukihana made a polarizing appearance this season, but proved to be a fan favorite, as well as Chrisean Rock’s sister Tesehki.

One of the major Baddies beefs came after the season ended when ET and Tesehki, who settled their differences on the show, took to social media where their rivalry was reignited. Bad Girl’s Club veteran Camila sparked up a beef with Rollie and Ahna and Scotty can’t seem to get along.

We’ll just have to wait for the official reunion clips to see what went down.

