We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Alhambra Assisted Living Facility
‘Keepin’ It Clean’ Cleaning Services
Business Description: “Keeping it clean so you won’t have to!”
Business Website: http://keepinitcleanservices.com/
Cuples Teahouse and Vinyl & Pages
Business Website: https://cuplesteahouse.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-23-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
